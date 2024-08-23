That house remains strong despite the flagship series’ final season winding down this fall and the second and final 1923 season soon bringing Jacob and Cara Dutton’s chapter to a close. Sheridan has multiple other Yellowstone series planned, including 6666 (exploring characters living and working at the legendary ranch) and 1944. Then there’s the Madison, which only recently received its official series name, so let’s get down to business on what this spin off will be about and who has signed onto the cast.

Taylor Sheridan is a cowboy-drama dynamo showing zero signs of exhaustion despite writing most of what arrives onscreen under his umbrella. Perhaps being allegedly belittled as “11 on the call sheet” by a Sons of Anarchy-related attorney might have partially fueled that drive in a naturally creative person. Fast forward many years, and Sheridan not only has freestanding series like Tulsa King and Landman cranking out seasons, but he has continued to build out his Yellowstone stable of shows.

Plot

The Madison is the series previously known under the working title of 2024. This was also rumored to be show starring Matthew McConaughey, who appears to have fallen off the radar, possibly due to unrealistic demands, unless Sheridan is saving him for another project. No Matty whatsoever has been located in the cast announcements, which we will hit in a moment.

The series logline describes the series as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” With that location in mind, this show will likely tie into multiple Yellowstone shows, yet it also seems evident from the working title that this series takes place in contemporary times.

The show will surely land on Paramount+ for streaming and perhaps also on the Paramount Network, either initially or later like with the 1923 plan. The Madison is being produced by Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions along with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Cast

Michelle Pfieffer will portray a lead role, a matriarch with multiple daughters, with Patrick J. Adams (Suits) and Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane) recently being confirmed as fellow leads with Kurt Russell still in the rumor mill for a prominent role. 101 Studios further announced the casting of Amish Miller and Elle Chapman.

According to Deadline, Chapman will portray Paige McIntosh, a spoiled New Yorker living off her family fortune and bolstered by an investment banker husband portrayed by Adams. Garrett will pick up Abigail Reese, another Pfeiffer daughter who is a resilient New Yorker and a divorced mom. Her eldest daughter will be portrayed by Miller.