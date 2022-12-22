It’s been over 15 years since the last basement hang at Eric Foreman’s house, and yet there is still likely a pretty pungent stench of marijuana ingrained into that couch. Technically, those 15 years have covered the 80s (we don’t talk about those) and now, Eric and Donna Foreman have a teenage child who is looking to embark on her own various shenanigans in the wonderful world of the 1990s. Maybe there will be Polly Pockets!

In That ’90s Show, the appropriately named Leia Foreman heads to Wisconsin to spend the summer with her grandparents Kitty and Red, who somehow look exactly the same and seem to exist beyond the concept of aging. As per the official Netflix description:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.

The series will debut on Netflix on January 19th. Of course, the gang isn’t complete without the original cast, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama, who will be guest-starring on the show. Kunis and Kutcher’s Jackie and Kelso also have a teenage kid, so who knows how he will turn out. Hopefully, Kunis and Kutcher actually bathe their fictional child.