Following The Bear Season 1, most of the show’s viewers would agree that Cousin Richie wasn’t the most enjoyable part of the show by far. Sure, he could get stabbed in the butt and walk it off, but he was also an annoyance and a miserable human being who was generally miserable for other characters to be around. In Season 2, however, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s menace to Chef society became the surprise ace in the hole.

As my colleague Jason Tabrys discussed, Richie’s “true GOAT moment” arrived in the season finale, wherein Richie has gained enough foresight and professional redemption to see how Carmy’s obsessions are also his downfall. Richie Wears. Suits. Now. He was also able to pull the kitchen into being a well-oiled machine in the space of 15 minutes on friends and family night. Meanwhile, Carmy was languishing in the refrigerator, not even able to inwardly appreciate that he had provided enough guidance (and sources for such) to his fellow Chefs that they could keep the fires going amid disaster.

The character growth that Richie experienced in “Forks” is what made this turnaround possible, and that’s why Season 2, Episode 7 is my favorite TV episode of the year. And I’m not alone, although plenty of other The Bear-heads would prefer the nightmare Christmas episode, “Fishes,” which was adorned with endless cameos and painted an exquisitely painful portrait of why the Berzatto siblings ended up, well, the way that they did.

Everyone is saying FORKS from The Bear but I feel like FISHES is the true standout pic.twitter.com/gkhqT9JYUj https://t.co/FKjLQTQyAK — Slyth 🎬🎄🎅🏼✨ (@slythwalker_28) December 21, 2023

And sure, Succession and Reservation Dogs fired out strong competition, but man, The Bear inspired the most lively conversation on Twitter.

"Forks" The Bear S2E7 ✨🌟 Special praise for "Forks" man. The episode was so profound that, you might even care about the show and you'd see it as a standalone and you'd still have a smile 💐🥺 pic.twitter.com/ffeGScyyNZ https://t.co/u9ZyhYSblh — Daniel Oyaskiiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@IamOYASKI) December 21, 2023

"Forks" from THE BEAR & "Connor's Wedding" from SUCCESSION are 2 of the best episodes of television I've *ever* seen. (Also, you don't need to watch THE BEAR to appreciate "Forks," which plays like a standalone short film & moved me like nothing else in '23.) https://t.co/yYGgOYBBFR pic.twitter.com/A0FlqMPIty — Jen Johans (@FilmIntuition) December 20, 2023

I saw a lot of replies of this tweet answering “Forks” from The Bear, the same year that we had “Connor’s Wedding” from Succession or “Deer Lady” from Reservation Dogs, and you know what? All those replies are absolutely correct https://t.co/5vFxNz9GW8 pic.twitter.com/KxknFBxyWh — Raul Muciño (@raoulmc) December 21, 2023

Richie’s character growth (and that Taylor Swift scene) was beautiful for the audience to witness, but no one was more surprised than Richie himself. That’s a recipe for good TV.

The Bear – S2 E7- Forks. The way Ritchie fought his inner battles to try and find a purpose in life. It was all about him realising that it is never, ever too late to change! 🥹♥️ https://t.co/KBK77oh3Tw pic.twitter.com/NA76tv1sQa — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) December 21, 2023