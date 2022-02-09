(Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett finale will be found below.)

If the Chewbacca fake-out in The Rise of Skywalker didn’t make it obvious, the season (series?) finale of The Book of Boba Fett should have: Star Wars, especially in the Disney era, does not like killing the good guys. Or girls. Or Wookiees. After saving the fine folks of Mos Espa from the Pyke Syndicate and their bubble-protected Scorpenek droids, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand celebrate by giving a melon to Black Krrsantan and palling around with their new speeder bike friends. Nearly all the heroes — including Mando and Baby Yoda, obviously — survive the show, except for Cobb Vanth, who was gunned down and killed by Cad Bane in the previous episode. Or was he?

The post-credits scene shows the Mod Artist, played by Stephen Lee Bruner a.k.a. Thundercat, tinkering around a bacta tank. Who’s inside? None other than Space Raylan himself, Cobb Vanth. Does this mean Timothy Olyphant will return in a future Star Wars project? Seems that way, once he’s done filming the Justified spin-off, Justified: City Primeval. It also likely means that Cobb will have technological enhancements, like how the Mod Artist helped save Fennec in a flashback earlier in the season.

It wasn’t The Book of Boba Fett post-credits scene people were expecting (there’s no The Mandalorian season three premiere date and no Obi-Wan cameo), but it’s the one we deserve. The more Olyphant, the better, I always say.