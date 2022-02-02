WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below.

Right from the start, The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” is already jam-packed with Star Wars cameos as the episode opens with Timothy Olyphant‘s Cobb Vanth before surprisingly continuing The Mandalorian story that started in Chapter 5. (Which brought even more cameos.) But just when you think The Book of Boba Fett can’t pull another trick out of its sleeve, a last minute character arrives in the final moments of Chapter 6, and his arrival will undoubtedly go over huge with Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans. But who the heck is this nameless blue alien in a cowboy hat?

It’s none other than the notorious bounty hunter Cad Bane.

First introduced in The Clone Wars animated series, which is set between the events of the prequel films Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Cad Bane became the deadliest bounty hunter following the death of Boba Fett’s father, Jango Fett. Unlike Jango, Bane went toe-to-toe with the Jedi Knights and lived to tell the tale. He also has a sordid history with Book of Boba Fett‘s Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The two crossed paths in The Clone Wars spinoff, The Bad Batch, where Bane was shown to still be a force to reckon with after effortlessly gunning down one of the enhanced troops from Clone Force 99.

Cad Bane’s quick draw skills were once again on full display in The Book of Boba Fett, where he showed up to issue a warning to Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth on behalf of the Pyke Syndicate, who are making a move on Boba Fett’s territory. Despite being a seasoned gunslinger, things do not go well for Vanth, which puts Bane on a collision course with Boba and Mando going into the season finale.

(Via Wookieepedia)