(Spoilers for The Boys will be found below.)

The penultimate fourth-season episode of The Boys is characteristically stuffed full of dirty, rotten sights, including poor Kimiko having her leg cut off (don’t worry, it is growing back). We recently discussed A-Train’s redemption path, so we’re not ignoring his developments this week, but Starlight is headlining here because, damn, her identity issues get literal this week.

This has compounded the issue where Annie January lost her laser beam powers a few weeks ago, which echoes her struggle with the Supe inside, and this week, a horrific shape-shifting Supe ends up climbing inside Annie’s body (Eric Kripke’s probably referencing his work on Supernatural with shape-shifters who tear their own skin off and can access host memories) to ultimately attempt a violent plot and, of course, try to frame Annie after abducting her. The method of the shifter’s attack could be commentary, too: humanity’s selfie obsession can lead down a dark path, y’all.

The episode’s final revelation shows Starlight imprisoned, and once we see how this happened, it’s worth going back to the moment at the bar when Erin Moriarty gave the most subtle of indications that Annie had been booted from her place on the bar stool. Less subtle, however, are the signs that Hughie didn’t see (to be fair, he’s having an especially rough season) regarding his girlfriend turning into somebody else. I mean, Annie had only just expressed disgust with her Starlight costume, and Hughie completely believed that she’d not only wear it for him but also do so as bedroom foreplay.

At least Hughie admitted to “not-not fantasizing” about this sight. He’s honest.

Seriously though, Erin Moriarty crushed the subtle distinctions this week. Director Catriona McKenzie sang her praises in an interview with Screenrant: