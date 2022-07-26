Here’s What We Know About ‘The Boys’ College-Aged Spinoff

The Boys has quickly become one of Amazon’s most popular shows, and for good reason. The diverse cast and witty storylines are not only a wild ride, but also a much-needed critique on superhero culture and idol worship. Plus, they have some really stellar (and raunchy) special effects that make it one of the best shows right now. As with any other successful franchise, the series already inspired one spin-off show, and now a second one will be added got the roster this fall.

The upcoming series will be titled Gen V, a punny take on the next generation of teens and young adults, Gen Z. The show will follow a group of students at an exclusive superhero school, owned by Vought International (hence the “V”). Amazon describes the show as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.” In other words, it’s a superhero take on The Hunger Games, plus more sex. So, it’s gonna be a hit.

The next generation of superheroes includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, who famously auditioned to be Homelander back in the day. Of course, that role went to Anthony Starr, but Schwarzenegger will get his own time to shine (literally) as he portrays Golden Boy in the upcoming spinoff.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke told CBR.com earlier this year that the show will have something for everyone. “Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days — which is an insane and true fact – – our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” the showrunner explained. “Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it.”

While the show doesn’t have a release date yet, the cast and crew are expected to finish filming later this fall, which could mean a late spring 2023 premiere, if all goes well. The fourth season of The Boys begins filming this summer, so odds are good that Gen V will hit screens before then. Either way…2021 is gearing up to be the year of The Boys.