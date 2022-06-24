Remember the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdowns were first being announced and it seemed like the end of the world (oh, how naive we all were then)? And do you remember how a group of celebrities who were tone-deaf in more ways than one, decided that the best way to raise our collective morale was to stitch together a video of them all singing a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” from their cozy, luxurious homes, resulting in an online roast session of truly epic proportions? Well, The Boys remembers. And the show found the perfect way to both pay homage and add one last roast in its latest episode.

This week’s episode, streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, opens with The Deep playing the role of Gal Gadot, setting off a parody of the celebrity video along with his super-though-not-so-heroic teammates A-Train and Black Noir. In this case, though, the celebrities include a who’s-who of comedy all-stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Banks, Aisha Tyler, Rose Byrne, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, and Josh Gad. However, in the show’s world, the rallying attempt actually works, because this is a world in which Homelander can be an all-out villain without people realizing it — nothing like our world, eh?

You can watch the video courtesy of Twitter below.