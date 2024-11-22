Is ‘The Cage’ Getting A Season 2 On Netflix?

As on Friday, November 22, the most-watched show in the world on Netflix isn’t A Man on the Inside or Cobra Kai or, I don’t know, a sudden random spike in popularity for the Tom Brady roast. It’s The Cage.

The French drama follows aspiring fighter Taylor (played by Melvin Boomer), who dreams of going pro while training at a local gym owned by Boss (Franck Gastambide). “One day, Taylor agrees to compete in an arranged match at the gym against Ibrahim [played by rapper Bosh], a volatile and dangerous pro fighter,” according to the Netflix logline. Minor spoiler ahead:

“Despite Boss telling Taylor it’s a bad idea — Taylor doesn’t have Ibrahim’s experience and has yet to fight professionally — the two go head-to-head. Taylor knocks out Ibrahim, who then barely ekes out a victory. When a video of the match goes viral, Ibrahim gets fuming mad. Taylor, on the other hand, becomes an overnight sensation, and now he’s more determined than ever to make it into the UFC.”

All five episodes of The Cage premiered on November 8. But will there be a season 2?

“What we have seen in this sport, in recent months… is that the public is uncompromising with the fighters,” creator Franck Gastambide told French publication Technikart Magazine, according to a translation provided by The Direct. “The one who is at the top of the hype in a defeat… will be the one who is mocked, the one we lose interest in. Finally, what could be interesting to deal with in season 2 of The Cage is that the biggest violence for a fighter is not ultimately in The Cage, it is much more now in the media world, in the networks, and in the public who is uncompromising. So maybe that could be the continuation of The Cage, violence outside the cage, too.”

If The Cage continues to be popular, a second season is increasingly likely. For now, you can watch the season 1 trailer below.