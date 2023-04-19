WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 finale below.

With The Mandalorian Season 3 finally coming to a close, Star Wars fans are having a hard time hiding their emotions over the finale’s surprisingly heartwarming conclusion. There was a feeling of dread going into Chapter 24 as online chatter and words from the creative team seemed to suggest that that a brutal gut punch was coming. (Mando dying was the prominent theory.) Instead, the Season 3 finale hit in a different way: Right in the feels.

After a daring assault on Moff Gideon’s secret base, which saw Mando and Grogu fight side-by-side to defeat a deadly group of Praetorian Guards, the Imperial warlord is finally vanquished after a showdown with Bo-Katan. With Gideon’s forces destroyed, the Mandalorians can finally resume life on Mandalore after being run off by the Empire. More importantly, The Armorer now has access to the legendary Living Waters where she can now baptize new members into her covert.

However, there’s a small hitch when Mando attempts to have Grogu moved from foundling to apprentice after his heroic actions. The little guy still cannot speak the creed and would need permission from his parents to partake in the ceremony. Since he has no parents, Mando steps up and cements the relationship that The Mandalorian has been building towards since audience’s saw Grogu little finger for the first time: Mando will adopt him as his son.

With The Armorer’s blessing, Grogu is now named “Din Grogu” and must now travel the galaxy learning from his father. Even better, the episode ends with the duo living peacefully in a space cabin, awaiting their next adventure. The Mandalorian fans didn’t even know how to react. This was not the emotional ending they were expecting for this season, and they could barely contain their feelings at seeing Mando and Grogu officially become father and son.

You can see some of the reactions below:

the way grogu looked at din when he said he will adopt him as his own 🥹💚 pic.twitter.com/EmMzMOoe0h — ris (@alwayswpedro) April 19, 2023

Y’all.. din is canonically a dad now. Not just a father figure to grogu, but his father. Din will teach grogu how to say buir. They are a family. He wanted Grogu to be his own. He made grogu his son. Y’ALL.. pic.twitter.com/NkskjCAa7E — elia🪴 (@valentinescyare) April 19, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers i want a youtube vlog style house tour i wanna see every inch of their little home what kinda decor does din have are there drawings from grogu scattered across the tables/counters and on his fridge does grogu have a comfy little crib to sleep in pic.twitter.com/sRqzH3aZf5 — madi ⋆ hunter’s defense attorney (@tcwdjarin) April 19, 2023

“Let it be written in Song that din djarin is accepting this foundling as his son.” pic.twitter.com/yFjgHVaOJx — lara (@kotefett) April 19, 2023

– Din Djarin adopting Grogu as his son and then they finally have a nice little home. A happy ending for once in Star Wars 😭😭😭😭#TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/GLyWs0xp3D — Matt 🇳🇴 (@thcfastestman) April 19, 2023

honestly i'm disappointed in the finale but i'm also happy nothing bad happened to my clan of two, it ends with grogu adopted, and they have a cute house of their own 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vFXTFHeouE — elle ✨ missing din djarin🍄 (@elliedjariin) April 19, 2023

all ive ever wanted us for din djarin to have a physical home and now he does, with his son😭im crying so hard i might pass out

pic.twitter.com/uxQUAukvic — kit/katie | mando spoilers (@leia_romanova) April 19, 2023

So… does grogu have a crib? Or maybe he… sleeps hugged with din?? HELLO???? pic.twitter.com/CZLeyhb2jr — elia🪴 (@valentinescyare) April 19, 2023

din officially adopting grogu as his son, everyone alive and well, mandalorians retook their world, din and grogu got their happy ending i cant believe this is my life pic.twitter.com/7qmn5GW3rw — succession lockdown (@JOELSMILLRR) April 19, 2023

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Disney+.