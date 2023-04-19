Grogu Baby Yoda Mandalorian Season 3
Lucasfilm
TV

‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings After Watching The Season 3 Finale

WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 finale below.

With The Mandalorian Season 3 finally coming to a close, Star Wars fans are having a hard time hiding their emotions over the finale’s surprisingly heartwarming conclusion. There was a feeling of dread going into Chapter 24 as online chatter and words from the creative team seemed to suggest that that a brutal gut punch was coming. (Mando dying was the prominent theory.) Instead, the Season 3 finale hit in a different way: Right in the feels.

After a daring assault on Moff Gideon’s secret base, which saw Mando and Grogu fight side-by-side to defeat a deadly group of Praetorian Guards, the Imperial warlord is finally vanquished after a showdown with Bo-Katan. With Gideon’s forces destroyed, the Mandalorians can finally resume life on Mandalore after being run off by the Empire. More importantly, The Armorer now has access to the legendary Living Waters where she can now baptize new members into her covert.

However, there’s a small hitch when Mando attempts to have Grogu moved from foundling to apprentice after his heroic actions. The little guy still cannot speak the creed and would need permission from his parents to partake in the ceremony. Since he has no parents, Mando steps up and cements the relationship that The Mandalorian has been building towards since audience’s saw Grogu little finger for the first time: Mando will adopt him as his son.

With The Armorer’s blessing, Grogu is now named “Din Grogu” and must now travel the galaxy learning from his father. Even better, the episode ends with the duo living peacefully in a space cabin, awaiting their next adventure. The Mandalorian fans didn’t even know how to react. This was not the emotional ending they were expecting for this season, and they could barely contain their feelings at seeing Mando and Grogu officially become father and son.

You can see some of the reactions below:

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Disney+.

