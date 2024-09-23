Is Neil Gaiman Still Involved With ‘The Sandman’ Season 2?

Multiple Neil Gaiman projects have received bad news lately, including the cancelled Dead Boy Detectives Netflix series and the paused Graveyard Book film from Disney with Good Omens‘ third season not exactly declared safe, either. The future of that Prime Video/Amazon series, for which Gaiman serves as showrunner and screenwriter, hasn’t recently been clarified amid sexual assault allegations (which Gaiman has denied) reported by Tortoise Media, which detailed accusations from five women in a podcast series.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s The Sandman, which Gaiman executive produces, continues post-production for the fantasy series’ second season, and although Netflix hasn’t issued a statement about the allegations, the author hasn’t been visible for promotional duties. During the streaming service’s Geeked Week, a three-minute behind-the-scenes video surfaced from Netflix, and nowhere is Neil Gaiman seen, heard, or even mentioned by name:

Under normal circumstances, this would be highly unusual because of course Gaiman was front and center in the first-season BTS video three years ago:

Has Gaiman been formally sidelined, by the streamer or by his own hand, as he has offered to do (i.e., to “step back”) from Good Omens? Netflix simply has not commented on the subject, but the omission feels awkward at best.

Then again, Netflix hasn’t remarked at all on the allegations against Gaiman, not even when the service cancelled Dead Boy Detectives. That ax likely came down because the series wasn’t hitting the mark on viewership, despite the enthused fanbase that does exist. You can still see those viewers everywhere on social media and in YouTube comment sections where they ask Netflix to reconsider. Meanwhile, The Sandman doesn’t yet have a precise return date, other than Netflix recently specifying “in 2025.”