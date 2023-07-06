Last week, creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi announced that the third season of Reservation Dogs would, sadly, be its last. Harjo noted that it was the best time for the ending he had in mind, and the trailer for this final season promises an epic emotional conclusion to one of the funniest shows on TV.

Most of the gang is returning by bus to the rez while Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) continues on to parts unknown with his spirit guide (Dallas Goldtooth) who is always so, so, so helpful. As much as the show has been about “being stuck,” the trailer hints at a season that will see the characters leaving home or finding purpose by staying.

It’s sad to see the show end, but in the search for a silver lining, it’ll be interesting to see what these creators and actors do next. Woon-A-Tai is in Finn Wolfhard’s (yes, from Stranger Things) horror comedy Hell of a Summer; Devery Jacobs is co-starring in the upcoming Marvel show Echo; Lane Factor was in The Fabelmans; Paulina Alexis was in Ghostbusters: Afterlife; and Harjo just wrote and executive produced Rez Ball, a sports drama about a team that loses its star player.

And, presumably, Waititi is doing whatever he wants.

The final season of Reservation Dogs lands on FX and Hulu on August 2nd.