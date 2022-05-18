In a raucous segment that kicked off with Whoopi Goldberg doing a weird, possibly British accent, the ladies of The View opined on a recent Reddit thread detailing the craziest things an ex did after a breakup. Guest host and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham kicked things off by revealing that one of her exes tried to recoup the money he spent on dates by sending her a Venmo request. She opted to pay him back a different way.

“I dated a man for about a year. I broke up with him. I got a Venmo request for $500 because that was his estimate of how many dinners or gifts he had paid for,” Grisham said sparking shocked faces and cries of “cheapskate” from the panel before revealing her reaction. “I sent a little emoji back that was — a finger.”

“‘Cause there’s no response to that,” Whoopi added.

When it got to Sunny Hostin’s turn, The View co-host revealed that actually she was the one who acted crazy when her now-husband broke up with her early in their relationship. The accomplished attorney prefaced her tale by saying, “When you really care about someone, you can’t be held responsible for how you possibly act because that’s love.” Unfortunately in Hostin’s case, that involved the systematic destruction of several telephones:

“Manny hung up the phone on me, and I went over to his house. I let myself in, and we were dating, and I took all of his phones out of every room. And I took his answering machine, ’cause this was back in the day. And I bundled them all up on put them on University Parkway in Maryland. And I let all the cars run over all of his phones.”

As the panel erupted in laughter, co-host Sarah Haines asked, “So what’re you telling us is Manny is still with you because he’s a petrified hostage?” As for Whoopi, well, her reaction to Hostin’s tale was perfectly blunt and on-brand.

“What I don’t understand is why did you mess up other people’s lives with your dumbass phone stuff? Those people are now driving and going, ‘What the hell’s going on?'” Goldberg said before adding. “Well, now, Baltimore knows where to send bill.”