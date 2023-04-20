Titans
HBO Max
TV

‘Titans’ Just Proved That The DC Universe Really Is Connected Thanks To A Wild Grant Morrison Cameo

Ever since James Gunn took over as the new head of the DC Universe, the writer/director has repeatedly cited legendary comics writer Grant Morrison as the inspiration for several upcoming projects. (Superman: Legacy and The Brave and The Bold being the biggest examples.) However, Morrison’s influence over the DCU just exerted itself in a surprising way.

During a recent episode of Titans, Beast Boy is pulled into DC’s version of the multiverse where he encountered a slew of other properties including Grant Gustin’s The Flash, Stargirl, Swamp Thing, Zachary Levi’s Shazam, Cesar Romero’s Joker, Teen Titans Go!, and Doom Patrol before colliding with the comics writer.

As for why Morrison’s cameo is significant, he literally created a detailed map of the DC Multiverse on top of being the architect of several major story stretching back to the ’80s. Morrison has also been a huge proponent of the theory that everything that happens in comics counts. It’s all continuity, even the wackiest stuff.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if Morrison is going to be a guiding force for Gunn’s newly revised DCU, or if he’ll just show up for cool cameos now and then. If it’s the latter, DC fans are definitely here for it. Morrison quickly started to trend on Twitter as Titans viewers went freaking nuts over his appearance.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Titans is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×