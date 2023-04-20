Ever since James Gunn took over as the new head of the DC Universe, the writer/director has repeatedly cited legendary comics writer Grant Morrison as the inspiration for several upcoming projects. (Superman: Legacy and The Brave and The Bold being the biggest examples.) However, Morrison’s influence over the DCU just exerted itself in a surprising way.

During a recent episode of Titans, Beast Boy is pulled into DC’s version of the multiverse where he encountered a slew of other properties including Grant Gustin’s The Flash, Stargirl, Swamp Thing, Zachary Levi’s Shazam, Cesar Romero’s Joker, Teen Titans Go!, and Doom Patrol before colliding with the comics writer.

As for why Morrison’s cameo is significant, he literally created a detailed map of the DC Multiverse on top of being the architect of several major story stretching back to the ’80s. Morrison has also been a huge proponent of the theory that everything that happens in comics counts. It’s all continuity, even the wackiest stuff.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if Morrison is going to be a guiding force for Gunn’s newly revised DCU, or if he’ll just show up for cool cameos now and then. If it’s the latter, DC fans are definitely here for it. Morrison quickly started to trend on Twitter as Titans viewers went freaking nuts over his appearance.

You can see some of the reactions below:

GRANT MORRISON and ‘Teen Titans GO’ had a cameo in the recent ‘Titans’ episode. This might actually be one of the greatest DC-moments I’ve ever seen.pic.twitter.com/Xb3Jyj2vNg — Mr. Wayne🦇 (@ArkhamNumb) April 20, 2023

Grant Morrison should cameo in more comic book media, just have them show up everywhere it’d be so funny — Ollie🏹 (@TheQuiver_) April 20, 2023

oh my god teen titans go GAR CAMEO😭😭😭 #dctitans pic.twitter.com/xSeTpn8nhP — addie (@maybegrayson) April 20, 2023

In #DCTitans’ newest episode, ‘Dude, Where’s My Gar?’, Grant Morrison’s map of the multiverse is brought to life and he even has a cameo interaction with Beast Boy! How incredibly cool. pic.twitter.com/dcJmC5dclh — Grayson | Gar Day 💚 (@TheAlazul) April 20, 2023

The Titans tv show did something really cool, great cameo of Grant Morrison pic.twitter.com/6cFHobzcjZ — gus 🦇 (@Guslivesagain) April 20, 2023

Literally Grant Morrison themself TITANS always knew how to have fun and embrace the absurdity, but now they’ve embraced the DC Multiverse!!! pic.twitter.com/T79zeuY4ni — Block A 🟣🟢 (@VillainousComix) April 20, 2023

‘Titans’ really did the seemingly impossible and connected every single project in the ENTIRE DC universe to each other. From CW’s Flash to DCEU’s ‘Shazam’, ‘Teen Titans GO’, and even the legendary Grant Morrison himself breaking the 4th wall. pic.twitter.com/aZ3SBYSizm — Mr. Wayne🦇 (@ArkhamNumb) April 20, 2023

i’m sorry but #DCTitans beast boy seeing Teen Titans Go! beast boy is the most meta & coolest shit any DC show can do. pic.twitter.com/yf2Y4xvFPf — Beep | 💫 (@thebeepthemeep) April 20, 2023

the thank you message to grant morrison at the end of the episode 🥲 pic.twitter.com/tfx2hlK4WA — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) April 20, 2023

Titans is available for streaming on HBO Max.