As a result, HBO did not hesitate after the fourth season finale to renew True Detective for a fifth round while retaining Night Country showrunner, director, and writer Issa López. What can we expect? Let’s feel out the clues so far.

Nobody would ever dispute that True Detective‘s first season will always be the apex of the series. Out of the what has followed in the franchise, however, Night Country does a more than respectable job of honoring the original investigative team as portrayed by Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. The fourth season, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, earns that status with or without that semi-controversial easter egg and also received the highest viewership in the entire anthology series.

Plot

The only absolutely certainty, beyond López writing, directing, and show running again, is that original series creator Nic Pizzolatto will strongly dislike what materializes. And when that happens, we will likely see the titular detectives of the season calling his “sh*t” out. Beyond that, we know that in an HBO press release López declared that she was thrilled that “HBO trusted my vision all the way.” For what’s to come, the premium cable network greenlit her “idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective.”

Those words suggest that this will, as with the rest of the anthology series, move into a new chapter with different detectives (say goodbye to Danvers and Navarro) in a different location, so that they can take on a new unsolved case. The series has already moved from Louisiana to California to Arkansas and then Alaska amid several decades, so where to next? There’s technically no reason why this series couldn’t go international, but that might be a bit too far fetched. López has not dropped any hints on there “where” or “when,” so we can only assume that she could lean even further into the mystical and/or preternatural aspects of this franchise again.

While recently speaking to the Playlist, López revealed that she has moved past the larger-picture aspect of creating the season’s story and is now onto “writing episodes.” Further, she added that HBO (despite a swift renewal) isn’t pushing for the series to be quickly finished, “Which is so beautiful as a writer because then you can really take care to get there. There’s no rush.”

Cast

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis have not signaled their involvement in the next volume, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise, since this anthology series has always switched up the lead detectives with each season.