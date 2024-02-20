The finale of True Detective: Night Country dropped over the weekend, and while some have been calling it the “best finale ever” for the anthology series, others are not so impressed—mainly Nic Pizzolatto, the series creator.

The creator was initially on board to pen the fourth season before Issa Lopez stepped in as showrunner. While Pizzolatto is listed as the EP for season four, he’s not a fan and hasn’t been hiding it.

Pizzolatto took to Instagram to repost some harsh criticism of the fourth season, which stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The screenshots, which Pizzolatto reposted but didn’t write, called True Detective’s fourth season “disrespectful and insulting” and a “hot mess.”

Obviously, this didn’t sit well with fans and the cast of season four. Reis, who stars as Evangeline, slammed Pizzolatto’s response on Twitter/X, saying “That’s a damn shame…but hey I guess ‘if you don’t have anything good to share, sh*t on others’ is the new wave.”

🙄😐 That’s a damn shame…but hey I guess “if you don’t have anything good to share, shit on others” is the new wave 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol https://t.co/4EOvu0oPSu — Kali Reis (@KO_Reis86) February 20, 2024

Last month, Lopez responded to Pizzolatto’s ongoing criticism. “I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative,” Lopez told Vulture. “I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”