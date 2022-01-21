Ozark: Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix series) — The bad news is that Marty Byrde and fam will only be with us for one more season. The good news is that this is a supersized season that will arrive in two halves, so let’s pretend that it’s two more seasons. Jason Bateman’s baby has been good to us all, even if it’s been bad for Marty, Wendy, and the kids, and so-so for Ruth (Julia Garner’s set to rule the world). This season, we’ll see what happened after the blood-spattered tarmac happenings. One can bet that this new beginning won’t be any more relaxing than the Byrdes’ money-laundering U.S. life.

Servant: Season 3 (Apple TV+ series) — M. Night Shyamalan wraps up his current showrunning and directing duties with his cult-focused series that should wrap up what’s going on with that spooky nanny. Baby Jericho’s returned, and the tension’s all the way up to eleven, but the horror still has another round to go before either releasing or destroying this entire cast of characters.

Here’s some regularly scheduled programming:

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 10:29pm) — Host Will Forte and musical guest Maneskin.

Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00pm) — God only knows how the Powers That Be plan to shake things up and carry on after Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod has left the building. This week, Chuck is upstate and clearing out his noggin while Prince is reworking the whole joint to his liking. Or not.

Euphoria (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — The sad pancakes are all gone, and Rue and Jules have touched base again. Rue’s now into a new business venture while she’s helping to arrange a new friendship while Lexi and Cassie are onto new ventures in their own right.

The Righteous Gemstones (Sunday, HBO 10:00pm) — Judy’s not having a great time with the in-laws, Baby Billy’s not having a great time with his growing family, and Eli is not having a great time while Kelvin and Jesse conspire against him. Not great!

Somebody Somewhere (Sunday, HBO 10:35pm) — Sam’s bonding with members of the choir group while she and Joel find their friendship tested already.

Here are some more streaming picks:

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+ series) — Get ready for this reboot of the 1980s Jim Hensen series that would never let the theme song leave your head. This is a half-hour series with more original songs, and expect these puppets to sound like Patti LaBelle, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, and… The Foo Fighters? Yes.