What Happens To Fez In The ‘Euphoria’ Finale?

Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria’s Season 2 finale are below.

Euphoria fans were probably dreading its season two finale.

That’s because, despite eight episodes teasing possible overdoses, violent showdowns with parental figures, and alcohol-fueled car crashes, the most tangible threat to one of the show’s main players was expected to come in its final episode. With Rue (Zendaya) on the road to recovery, Cal (Eric Dane) giving up on his family, and Nate (Jacob Elordi) abstaining from drinking and driving for an entire episode, that left just two characters in the crosshairs. Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray (Javon Walton) have been dealing with the fallout of Mouse’s murder all season, having to play nice with Custer and his girlfriend Faye (Chloe Cherry) while establishing themselves as power players to fellow dealers like Laurie. In Euphoria’s most recent episode, Custer — who’s been working with the police to make sure Fez and Ash take the fall for Mouse’s murder — was nervously fidgeting on the boys’ couch, warning Faye to keep quiet. Something was clearly up and after a promo for the season finale showed Fez, covered in blood spatter and screaming on the floor as a S.W.A.T. team raided his home, fans of the drug dealer with the heart of gold were rightly worried.

So, what happened to Fez in the Euphoria finale?

By the end of the season, Fez ends up in police custody after being accidentally shot by his brother Ash. Before the cops storm the house, both brothers have a violent confrontation with Custer, whom they discover is working with the police thanks to Faye. She warns Fez to say nothing after Custer brings up Mouse’s murder, even going so far as to set Laurie up for the crime but Ash acts impulsively, stabbing Custer in the throat. Fez is forced to cover Custer’s mouth while he bleeds out so that he doesn’t alert the police. Once he goes limp, Fez throws the guy’s phone in a cup of water and tells Ash to wash his hands and go outside, knowing if he surrenders to the police, they’ll pin Custer’s murder on Fez.

Instead, Ash unpacks his stored artillery and locks himself in the bathroom, prepping for a shootout with the police despite Fez literally banging down the door and pleading with him to just turn himself in. As the police charge in, Fez continues to beg Ash to stop, but the boy starts firing against the police, accidentally hitting Fez in the stomach in the process. By the end of the gunfight, Fez is injured and carted off by the S.W.A.T. team along with Faye but Ash, unfortunately, doesn’t make it out alive.

But perhaps the saddest thing about this particular ending? Fez never makes it to Lexi’s play.