Though this decade feels like it just started, there has been a lot of stuff to talk about since January 1, 2020. We don’t need to get into it, but a lot of us spent the last two years binging show after show, then taking to Twitter to discuss the drama. As it turns out, the show that everyone is talking about is HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria, which is in its second season.

Ahead of the season finale, a Twitter representative told Uproxx in an email that Euphoria is the most tweeted about show of the decade so far in the US, with 30M tweets around the second season, which is up 51% vs the first season, which aired in 2019.

From Sunday to Sunday, Tweets about the latest Euphoria episode fill the timeline and trend on Twitter — from memes about who could “end Nate Jacobs” to reactions when Rue exposed Cassie. Ahead of the season finale, Twitter reveals Euphoria as the most Tweeted about show of the decade so far in the US with 30M Tweets around the second season (+51% vs. S1).

Twitter’s Head of TV Partnerships Jenna Ross also commented on the acclaim of the series and its dedicated fanbase:

From hilarious memes, to plot predictions and fashion inspiration, Euphoria has dominated Twitter this season. The show has built a strong community of dedicated fans who not only root for their favorite characters and scenes but also openly voice their frustrations and fears, especially as it relates to the fate of characters. Their passion on the timeline, mixed in with live cast Tweets, contributes to the viewing experience every week and has led to Euphoria being the most Tweeted about TV show of the decade so far.

This all comes after the explosive season has spawned a million memes, thanks to the entire internet hating on Nate Jacobs and Maddy roasting Cassie in the girl’s bathroom.

Soulja Boy in 2007 pic.twitter.com/SvsXrcGDtn — Miami Bahe (@brian_bahe) January 29, 2022

It’s hard to escape spoiler-free conversation, with celebs like Drake and Jack Harlow tweeting out Rue-related memes, so you have to watch live just to keep up. While the season was off to a rocky start, many fans have been praising the show’s breakout star Sydney Sweeney for her Emmy-worthy performance and Zendaya’s gut-wrenching portrayal of Rue. The season two finale airs this Sunday, and HBO has already renewed the series for a third season, which will presumably air sometime next year, and probably break more Twitter records.