Rick Famuyiwa On What To Expect In Season Three Of ‘The Mandalorian’

As you probably know, The Mandalorian returns for its third season this Wednesday. It may not seem like it, but the end of the second season was way back in 2020 when Luke Skywalker showed up and took off with Grogu to train him as a Jedi. Well, if you didn’t watch The Book of Boba Fett … surprise! That whole “training with Luke” thing didn’t work out as planned and Grogu has signed up for more adventures with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).

Rick Famuyiwa (Talk to Me, Dope) serves as an executive producer and has directed three episodes of The Mandalorian over the first two seasons – “The Child,” “The Prisoner,” and “The Believer” – and is the director of three episodes this upcoming season, including the opening episode this week and the last two episodes of the season. Little is known about what adventures The Mandalorian and Grogu will face this season, but we tried to find out as much as we could.

Are you at all worried about the people who only watch The Mandalorian and missed some key character developments on The Book of Boba Fett?

[Laughs] Oh my goodness. I mean, look, I’m excited for it to be out there and there are always so many expectations. Man, speculations. Those who’ve seen everything. Those who haven’t. So you’ll get caught up soon enough, I guess. You’ll figure it out!

Wrapping up Luke and Grogu on a different show, but was that done to clear the way for what the arc of this third season is?

I think so much of what our show’s been about is that central relationship between Grogu and Mando, Din Djarin. And how it began as this bounty. And, obviously, Din Djarin, the things that he had to do in terms of taking off his helmet and revealing his face and in the course of having this child under his care. And then Grogu making a choice, too, to come back and choose to be back with Mando. I think puts us in a very good place. It’s a place that’s familiar. It’s one that the show has centrally been about. And so, yeah, I won’t necessarily speak for Jon [Favreau] in that regard, but I always saw it as how we begin this season as getting us back to where we were, but now there’s a permanence about it that makes it more relevant.

So all I’ve seen is the trailer for this season. What would you say are the overarching themes of the season? Because it does seem there’s some sort of civil war coming between some Mandalorian factions.

I think that the Mandalorian and the definition of that has expanded from our initial main character being a Mandalorian. And that was all we knew about him. And now how that’s expanded as he’s expanded, both as a character and the journey he’s been on. We’ve seen that definition change as he met other Mandalorians who had a different point of view and a different set of beliefs and values around what being Mandalorian is. So I think season three really is the culmination of that definition. And I think what’s hinted in the trailer, in terms of that we’re going to see more Mandalorians and that Mandalore is going to be a central part of that story. But I think the overarching narrative and themes around this season is around the definition of the Mandalorian, the identity of it, the culture of it. What that means, what it means to have different viewpoints within that. And then, ultimately, how those viewpoints come together and clash as the season moves on.