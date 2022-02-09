What Happens In ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Finale?

WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below.

After putting the pieces in place for a confrontation between Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and the Pyke Syndicate, who have been make aggressive moves to wrest control of Jabba the Hutt’s empire from the fierce bounty hunter, The Book of Boba Fett finale delivered on that setup as war broke out in the streets of Mos Espa. The finale also put things in place for The Mandalorian Season 3 (and possibly another Star Wars spinoff…), so we’ll break down the highlights of the epic showdown.

The War with the Pykes

While holed up in the bombed out ruins of the cantina owned by Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals), Boba Fett and what’s left of his operation prepare for an assault from the Pykes. Mando (Pedro Pascal) assures everyone that a garrison from Freetown will be arriving to help after he spoke to Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) in the previous episode. However, Mando is unaware that Vanth was gunned down by the ruthless bounty hunter Cad Bane, who has a long history with Boba and has been enlisted by the Pykes.

The situation gets worse as the entire city turns on Boba’s team, which now consists of the Krrsantan and the scooter gang from Episode 3. The Pykes also roll out massive fighter droids with energy shields putting Boba’s forces up against the wall. Even with the Freetown garrison showing up to avenge Vanth, it’s not going well.

Mando and Grogu Back Together At Last

In a cliffhanger ending to the previous episode, Luke Skywalker gave Grogu the choice of taking Yoda’s lightsaber and becoming a Jedi or taking Beskar chain mail and returning to Mando. Clearly, the little guy chose Mando as the two are reunited in the midst of the chaos after Grogu is unceremoniously dumped on Tatooine by R2-D2. Nice, Luke. Real nice.

Boba Fett Finally Rides That Rancor

After planting the seed all the way back in Episode 3, and with the help of Danny Trejo, no less, Boba Fett finally gets his Rancor on as he rides the monstrous beast into action and proceeds to turn the tables by absolutely wrecking the Pyke’s giant robots. However, Boba’s ride will be short-lived as he’s forced to confront his past.

Showdown with Cad Bane

In a callback to their first showdown on The Clone Wars animated series, Boba and Cad Bane stare each other down in the streets, and once again, Bane proves he’s the quicker draw than Boba. However, while gloating over his victory, Bane gives Boba the chance to knock the blue alien on his back and stab him through the chest with his Gaffi stick from Boba’s time with the Tuskens. If you were pumped about Cad Bane’s live-action debut, our condolences.

Fennec Shand Does What She Does Best

With Cad Bane and the Pyke’s fighter droids wrecked by Boba Fett’s forces, what’s left of the Pykes attempt to pacify the other Mos Espa crime lords, who are now turning on them. Their squabble is short-lived as Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) not only assassinates but the remaining crime lords who betrayed Boba Fett. The bounty hunter’s claim to Jabba’s territory is now secure as he gets to work ridding the planet of the spice trade that caused so much destruction.

An End-Credits Scene With Some Handsome Implications

While Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth is presumed dead, the end-credits reveal that’s not the case as he’s seen healing inside Boba Fett’s Bacta tank. Will he show up in Season 3 of The Mandalorian or is Olyphant getting his own Star Wars series? We don’t know yet, but it does provide some exciting opportunities now that The Book of Boba Fett has wrapped up has closed its first chapter on the fierce bounty hunter’s new life.

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+.