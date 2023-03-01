Who Plays The Armorer In ‘The Mandalorian?’

Season three of The Mandalorian has only just begun, and we are already asking the important questions: when will Baby Yoda get his own protective armor? He doesn’t really need it, but we did get another visit from The Armorer at the beginning of the season, so perhaps he will get a tiny helmet later on.

The Armorer, played by Emily Swallow, showed up last season on The Book Of Boba Fett when she scolded Mando for taking off his helmet, which makes him not really a Mandalorian anymore. He’s just a regular space ranger with all of that access to weaponry.

As season three begins, The Armorer shows up once again. Not only does she craft powerful armor, but she also knows all of the Mandalorian lore that Din is still figuring out. Despite her knowledge, The Armorer seems a bit confused about Din’s bond with lil Baby Grogu. The Armorer is really keen on keeping those Mandalorian traditions alive, so she’s not a huge fan of Din and his space shenanigans.

Even though her intentions are a little murky, fans will definitely learn more about The Armorer as the season progresses. “She’s kind of the lore keeper of the group,” Lucasfilm’s Dave Filoni said of the mysterious character. “She’s the person that knowledge is passed on through. We were talking about how there’s probably an Armorer that precedes this armorer, and it goes back through time. The songs of eons passed. Mando is a warrior, and the warrior carries the sword.”

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

(Via Gizmodo)