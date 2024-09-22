For five seasons, What We Do in the Shadows has been one of the funniest (if not the funniest) show on TV. But all good things must come to an end, and like the characters in the FX comedy themselves, the show will soon be laid to rest. Season 6 is the final season of What We Do in the Shadows, meaning there’s only 11 more episodes left for more Laszlo alter-egos, Colin Robinson “up dog” jokes, and the creepy but cute Nadja doll. I’ll miss her most of all.
Here’s everything to know about the final season of What We Do in the Shadows, including plot details and the premiere date.
Plot
In the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 finale, Guillermo, after a brief stint as a vampire, decides he would rather be human. “Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire?” the official plot synopsis reads. The rest of the Staten Island gang is reevaluating some things, too: “When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).”
The season will also feature Guillermo realizing “he has to move out of the Vampire Mansion, get his own place, and restart the normal-world life that he left behind,” showrunner Paul Simms told Entertainment Weekly. This proves to be an issue when Guillermo is visited at his workplace by his former roommates. “He can never quite get away from them,” Simms further teased. “There’s some very fun stuff about Guillermo working in a normal office the way normal people do, but Nadja and Nandor also show up to help him out.”
Other plots include the vamps visiting New Hampshire, going to a (human) dinner party, and conjuring a demon, “all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.” You and me, both.
Cast
Does What We Do in the Shadows have the best cast of any comedy on TV these days? It’s certainly in the running, and everyone is back, including Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. Expect to see more of Anthony Atamanuik as Sean, Doug Jones as Baron Afanas, Chris Sandiford as Derek, and hopefully the return of Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious and Benedict Wong as Wallace as well.
As for guest stars, executive producer Paul Simms told TVLine, “If there’s anything we saved up, it was the guest stars for this season, because we wanted to just use our favorite funniest people.” It’ll be tough to beat the vampire council of Tilda Swinton, Paul Reubens, Wesley Snipes, Danny Trejo, and Evan Rachel Wood, but I trust Shadows will be find a way!
Release Date
What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premieres with three episodes on Monday, October 21 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and will stream the next day on Hulu.
Trailer
FX hasn’t released a season 6 trailer yet, but you would be a devious bastard if don’t enjoy Matt Berry’s greatest line delivery (and believe me, there are a lot to choose from).