Here’s everything to know about the final season of What We Do in the Shadows, including plot details and the premiere date.

Plot

In the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 finale, Guillermo, after a brief stint as a vampire, decides he would rather be human. “Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire?” the official plot synopsis reads. The rest of the Staten Island gang is reevaluating some things, too: “When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).”

The season will also feature Guillermo realizing “he has to move out of the Vampire Mansion, get his own place, and restart the normal-world life that he left behind,” showrunner Paul Simms told Entertainment Weekly. This proves to be an issue when Guillermo is visited at his workplace by his former roommates. “He can never quite get away from them,” Simms further teased. “There’s some very fun stuff about Guillermo working in a normal office the way normal people do, but Nadja and Nandor also show up to help him out.”

Other plots include the vamps visiting New Hampshire, going to a (human) dinner party, and conjuring a demon, “all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.” You and me, both.

Cast

Does What We Do in the Shadows have the best cast of any comedy on TV these days? It’s certainly in the running, and everyone is back, including Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. Expect to see more of Anthony Atamanuik as Sean, Doug Jones as Baron Afanas, Chris Sandiford as Derek, and hopefully the return of Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious and Benedict Wong as Wallace as well.

As for guest stars, executive producer Paul Simms told TVLine, “If there’s anything we saved up, it was the guest stars for this season, because we wanted to just use our favorite funniest people.” It’ll be tough to beat the vampire council of Tilda Swinton, Paul Reubens, Wesley Snipes, Danny Trejo, and Evan Rachel Wood, but I trust Shadows will be find a way!