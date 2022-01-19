Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (Netflix series) — If you want to watch a bunch of beautiful people who are also sexually frustrated, then this is the dating show for you. Netflix is officially describing them as “horned-up hellraisers,” and yes, that sounds perfectly accurate. They’re all banking on being able to abstain from both sexual contact and solo gratification while playing this game for prize money…. and maybe some love? And yes, this one was inspired by Seinfeld. Watch out for those Costanzas.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2, Part 2 (Disney+ series) — Jazzy Jeff Goldblum (no really, he’s a best-selling jazz artist these days, although not a DJ) catapulted to fame while unbuttoning his shirt during the first Jurassic Park film. These days, however, Jeff’s pursuing more intellectually curious endeavors. And after exploring the origins of ice cream (you must watch that episode), denim, recreational vehicles and more, he’s about to leap into your heart for another round of episodes, this time while exploring magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs, and dance.

Heavenly Bites (Netflix series) — Settle in to watch this series about all the food that Mexicans love to eat but hate to digest. Bring on the ghost peppers, baby.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye (Disney+ special) — Clint Barton and Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova in one show: the final product was better than most MCU fans dreamed possible. Here’s a look behind the scenes to see how the magic (and those stunts) happened.

The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — The iconic bounty hunter returned, and this week’s episode will follow up Danny Trejo’s entrance into the Star Wars universe. Naturally, he’s the biggest space badass in the joint.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00pm) — A damned reality show crew from the 1990s is afoot, all after Gideon takes the time machine into Hell. Sounds accurate.

Batwoman (CW, 8:00pm) — Everyone’s looking for the OG Poison Ivy when Gotham is shook by Pamela Isley’s impending reappearance. Also, a powerful force is messing with Mary.

The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30pm) — Bill’s pressuring Dean to work his tush off to become first-chair saxophone again, and yeah, it’s a bit much.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Rachel Brosnahan, Eric Andre, Damon Albarn

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Christine Baranski, Nation Of Language

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Judi Dench, Huma Abedin, Teddy Swims, Daniel Fang

The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Dakota Johnson, Josh Gad, Jackie Kashian

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

Cheer (Netflix series) — The Emmy-winning drama of the cheerleading world returns with Navarro Cheer looking to defend their champion status against rivals against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. Essentially, two charismatic coaches (one from Trinity Valley) are pitted against each other, and their teams will do anything it takes to be real contenders.