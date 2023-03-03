Let’s say you’re on a TV show hosted by or starring your childhood crush. Would you, or to personalize it, would I try to shoot my shot with Natalie Portman? Absolutely not. For one thing, she’s married. Also, she’s Natalie Portman and I’m blogging from my couch while wearing a Jackass hoodie.

But Dan Oxman is a braver man than me — the Jeopardy! contestant professed his admiration to host Mayim Bialik while appearing on the game show.

While introducing Oxman during the High School Reunion Tournament, Bialik said, “I don’t really want to talk about what we’re going to talk about, but apparently I was your celebrity crush growing up?” The college senior from South Orange, New Jersey, replied, “This is a long time ago, Mayim, but you know, when I was a little kid, I saw you on TV and I really admired how you played, like, a super awesome scientist [on The Big Bang Theory]. And then I found out you were a scientist with a doctorate in real life. And then I was just like [mind blown noise].” Oxman added, “And you haven’t aged a day.”

What a smooth talker. On a related note, Natalie Portman, if you’re reading this, you haven’t aged a day.

You can watch the Jeopardy! clip below.