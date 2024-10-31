Ryan Seacrest has been the host of Wheel of Fortune for less than two months, and on Wednesday’s episode of the game show, he witnessed what’s being called the “worst guess” of his brief tenure.

To set the scene, the category was “Same Name” and the board read “CAR & IN_INIT_ POOL.” Instead of solving the puzzle or asking for an “F” or “Y,” contestant Sharay guessed “B.” As noted by TV Insider, “Silence filled the studio as Vanna White crooked her head in sympathy, and Seacrest shared that there was no ‘B.'” Someone clearly isn’t familiar with the films of director Brandon Cronenberg; otherwise, she would have known it was “CAR & INFINITY POOL.” Not, uh, “CAR & INBINITY (or INFINITB) POOL”?

“Is this the worst guess in the history of #wheeloffortune?” one Wheel of Fortune viewer wrote on X. In the replies, another person added, “That was the absolute worst!! where would that even fit in at.” A separate tweet was equally bewildered at her guess. “Bruh, this lady only had the f & y missing in infinity on wheel of fortune & she asked for a b… a b where ma’am,” the Wheel fan wrote. Poor Sharay should probably just get off social media for now.

You can watch the Wheel clip here.