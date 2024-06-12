The wait for more of Prime Video/Amazon’s The Boys has nearly come to an end. The good news is that this season remains debauchery-filled and also excels in storytelling . The slightly worse news is learning that this season is now doing the penultimate thing , but Gen V can pick up that torch, and a few other The Boys spin offs are in development, too. For now, however, it’s Homelander’s showtime.

When Do ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Episodes 1-3 Come Out?

Amazon has been generously bumping up episode release times by way of scheduling them on release day according to the GMT time zone. If they retain that structure for this season of The Boys, that means these three new episodes — which are technically scheduled for a June 13 premiere — will be available to stream on June 23 at 7:00pm EST.

From there, five more weekly episodes will debut until July 18. And then the wait will begin for The Boys‘ final season. Of course, showrunner Eric Kripke also stepped away after Supernatural‘s fifth season and then watched that show continue for another ten seasons. Surely, there was an agreement that this wouldn’t happen here. As mentioned before, there are many entertaining ways for The Boys universe to move on, but Homelander simply has to die, and they can’t realistically keep the original show going without him.