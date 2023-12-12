When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 2, Episode 1 Come Out?

New TV releases taken a bit of a breather for the holiday season, but Amazon Prime subscribers will still find some Jack Reacher under their trees. The hulking loner with massive hands will return alongside members of his old U.S. Army Special Investigations unit as the attempt to solve a new mystery together. Yep, it is officially teamwork time, so get ready for some jokes at Reacher’s expense.

Don’t worry, you don’t actually have to wait until Christmas Day for Season 2’s premiere unless you want to do so. The series has been officially set in stone for a December 15 release, which still stands, but a slight shift is also available. The season will actually bump up to “December 14, 7:00 PM ET” for those who want to get a jump on watching Reacher eat a horrible diet while still somehow staying cut. This season is based upon the Bad Luck and Trouble book from Lee Childs, and here’s the synopsis:

Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos) … Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.