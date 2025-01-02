Netflix is doing just fine these days in the original TV realm. Spy thrillers are obviously working damn well for them as are horror and fantasy series, but undoubtedly, Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ success is motivating other services (including Netflix) to get into the Neo-Western game.
That drive has already yielded the Australian Outback-set Territory series (which will likely receive a second season), and The Abandons (set in 1850s Oregon) should arrive this year (albeit without Kurt Sutter). That same time-period focus applies to Netflix’s American Primeval, which combines the powers of Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg, Narcos executive producer Eric Newman, and The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith to deliver a limited series set in 1857s America. “Brutal” doesn’t even begin to describe what viewers shall watch when the very TV-MA show arrives.
When Does American Primeval Come Out On Netflix?
The six-episode series, which stars Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin among an ensemble cast, will stream on Thursday, January 9, 2024. From the synopsis:
“This is America… 1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land.”
Netflix released a Mature-Rated trailer to start the year off:
The American Primeval cast further includes Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Dane DeHaan, Derek Hinkey, Joe Tippett, Preston Mota, Shawnee Pourier, Jai Courtney, and Shea Whigham. Guest stars include Kim Coates (as Brigham Young), Lucas Neff, Tokala Black Elk, Nick Hargrove, Irene Bedard, Kyle Davis, Alex Breaux, Kip Weeks, Jeremiah Bitsui, Dominic Bogart, and Alex Fine. And if you would like to see a slightly less TV-MA trailer, Netflix has that, too: