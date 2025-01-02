When Does American Primeval Come Out On Netflix?

Netflix is doing just fine these days in the original TV realm. Spy thrillers are obviously working damn well for them as are horror and fantasy series, but undoubtedly, Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ success is motivating other services (including Netflix) to get into the Neo-Western game.

That drive has already yielded the Australian Outback-set Territory series (which will likely receive a second season), and The Abandons (set in 1850s Oregon) should arrive this year (albeit without Kurt Sutter). That same time-period focus applies to Netflix’s American Primeval, which combines the powers of Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg, Narcos executive producer Eric Newman, and The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith to deliver a limited series set in 1857s America. “Brutal” doesn’t even begin to describe what viewers shall watch when the very TV-MA show arrives.