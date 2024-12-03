When Does ‘Black Doves’ Season 1 Premiere On Netflix?

Black Doves isn’t the most irresistible spy series of the current Netflix crop. Yet. However, hold that thought, and we can revisit it later.

Black Doves does have the advantage of being the coziest, most comforting espionage-fueled show on the platform, and audiences might briefly forget about The Night Agent when they witness the platonic chemistry of Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. His voice can do a lot more than mutter about marmalade, and both he and Keira tear through a lush, Christmas setting in action mode. And when he utters, “Darling”? That’s like watching John Wick settle down by the fireplace with a hot cuppa and a warm blanket after shredding a bunch of London-set gangsters right outside the door.

What I’m saying is this: Black Doves is very enjoyable, and you will not regret carving out a place in your busy holiday-prep schedule for the six episodes on the way. Only six? Yes, but a second season is in the works, which brings us to the question at hand.