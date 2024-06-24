When Does ‘Clipped’ Episode 5 Come Out?

With the NBA season now over (although Detroit Pistons fans would claim it’s been over since last October), what’s a basketball fan to do? Watching Angel Reese do her thing is a good place to start. There’s also two more episodes of Clipped, the FX on Hulu miniseries about Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling being one of history’s greatest monsters.

Episode 5, “The Best Words,” finds Donald Sterling’s assistant V. Stiviano (played by Cleopatra Coleman) trying to “explain herself to Barbara Walters,” according to the official logline, while coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) finds himself doing everybody’s job and the Sterlings (Ed O’Neill and Jacki Weaver) face consequences. The episode premieres on Hulu on January 25 at 3 a.m. EST/12 a.m. PST. The finale airs next week.

Here’s more on Clipped:

FX’s Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

You can watch Clipped on Hulu.