We’ll find out how that works out for Team Black and what happened to Team Green’s version of the monarch very soon.

Well, last week was a disaster for both Team Black and Team Green on House of the Dragon. As much as Rhaenys went out like a badass, this still means that Rhaenyra and the Dragonstone crew have lost a powerful chess piece in Meleys (not to mention Rhaenys) during Rook’s Rest (my goodness, that name works here), and I’m not convinced that a kamikaze mission was necessary when you cannot easily freaking replace a dragon.

When Does ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2, Episode 5 Come Out?

Look for the followup to Aegon’s crash and burn (and how Aemond deals with what he did) on Sunday, July 14 at 9:00pm EST and PST, both on HBO and Max.

Presumably, we’ll also see Ser Criston Cole continue to be completely useless while Daemon keeps doing whatever it is that he is doing at Harrenhal. Alys Rivers seems to be having fun with that, anyway.

Four more episodes remain in the season, which is already moving too fast, but the good news is that HBO is fully in this Westeros game, and we’ll see another Game of Thrones spin off debut in 2025.