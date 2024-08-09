Industry is the latest HBO drama that brings something as complex as the cutthroat world of investment banking and somehow makes it entertaining instead of confusing. With season three, the stakes are even higher with the introduction of Kit Harington as Henry Muck, the chaotic CEO of a green-energy startup who has his own agenda and some spiffy Brat-esque attire. That, combined with the star power of Ken Leung, Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Harry Lawtey has set up the series for an explosive third season .

When Does Industry Season 3, Episode 1 Come Out?

The highly-anticipated third season will premiere on Sunday, August 11th at 9 pm. The season consists of eight episodes which will air weekly on HBO through September 29th. Here is the official synopsis for season three:

As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

The premiere episode of the season will be titled, “Il Mattino ha L’Oro Bocca.” Here is the synopsis: “Pierpoint is preparing to extend its first offer. Robert faces some challenges in working with Lumi’s CEO.” Check out the tense season three trailer featuring Kit Harington’s impressive beard below. It’s not Jon Snow, but it’s something.