When Does ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 Come Out On Starz?

The wait for more Outlander has been, to be blunt, seriously long. The first half of the Starz historical fantasy-drama premiered over a year ago in June 2023. Since that time, Diana Gabaldon readers have heard plenty about eighth season filming while receiving no satisfaction on finishing the seventh season. Also, those teases about the prequel series, Blood Of My Blood (revolving around Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser’s parents getting it on), are only making anticipation feel both more tantalizing and frustrating, no doubt.

When Does Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Debut On Starz?

On Nov. 22, Claire and Jamie will return (with Young Ian in tow) to Jamie’s ancestral stomping grounds with the first of eight new episodes, which will conclude on Jan. 10, 2025. However, this homecoming will be a bittersweet happening, so expect the temporary happiness to be torn to shreds.

Hopefully, this experience won’t leave bodice-ripping fans completely gutted while waiting for the final season, for which Starz hasn’t provided a release date. Surely, that span of time will be less than a year, but the aforementioned prequel series should help fill the void sometime in 2025 (fingers crossed).

The Starz historical drama audience hasn’t had an easy time of things after recently seeing The Serpent Queen get cancelled after two seasons, although a Queen Elizabeth spin off remains in the works. Additionally, Starz has plenty more to offer including the Ella Purnell-starring Sweetpea and about 73 TV shows from 50 Cent. If you start watching those now, you can maybe finish before Outlander‘s eighth season arrives. Consider it a challenge.