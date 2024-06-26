We’re just a week away from the midseason finale in Power Book II: Ghost season four . In last week’s episode, we saw yet another chaotic dinner table scene at the Tejadas as Monet learned of Dru and Diana’s plan to set her up to be killed. Noma also killed Obi after she found out her lied about the green cards he obtained for his family. Speaking of Noma, the latest love story in Ghost is between her and… Cane. Plot twist I know, but that’s what Ghost and the Power Universe bring to the table. Let’s see what else is set to go down in this week’s episode:

When Will Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 4 Come Out?

The fourth episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four, titled “The Reckoning,” will arrive on June 28. The episode will be available on Friday, 6/28 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “The Reckoning” can be found below:

Tariq and Brayden must find a way to secure their own safety as Noma and the Tejadas race to take them out. Monet fights for her life and for another chance to do right by her children.

