When Does ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 5 Come Out?

There is good and bad news for Power Book II: Ghost fans this week. The good news is that there’s a new episode this week. Episode five arrives in just a couple of days to pick on where we left off in a dramatic episode four that saw Dru and Diana on the run after Monet, Cane , and Tariq learned about their plan to kill Monet. The bad news is that this will be the last new episode of Power Book II: Ghost until September as the series will go on a midseason break for its final season. With that being said, here’s what to expect for episode five:

When Will Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 5 Come Out?

The fifth episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four, titled “Ego Death,” will arrive on July 5. The episode will be available on Friday, 7/5 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Ego Death” can be found below:

Tariq is sent on a journey of self-discovery that gives him clarity on what his path moving forward must be. Detective Carter and his Task Force move in on the Tejadas.

You can also watch a teaser for Power Book II: Ghost season four, episode five below:

New episodes of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season four are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12:00 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm ET/PT.