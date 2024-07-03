When Does ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 5 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost will be found below.)
There is good and bad news for Power Book II: Ghost fans this week. The good news is that there’s a new episode this week. Episode five arrives in just a couple of days to pick on where we left off in a dramatic episode four that saw Dru and Diana on the run after Monet, Cane, and Tariq learned about their plan to kill Monet. The bad news is that this will be the last new episode of Power Book II: Ghost until September as the series will go on a midseason break for its final season. With that being said, here’s what to expect for episode five:
When Will Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 5 Come Out?
The fifth episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four, titled “Ego Death,” will arrive on July 5. The episode will be available on Friday, 7/5 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Ego Death” can be found below:
Tariq is sent on a journey of self-discovery that gives him clarity on what his path moving forward must be. Detective Carter and his Task Force move in on the Tejadas.
You can also watch a teaser for Power Book II: Ghost season four, episode five below:
