When Do ‘Shrinking’ Season 2, Episodes 1 And 2 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Shrinking will be found below.)
One of my favorite shows from 2023 is moments away from returning for its second season. Shrinking is gearing up to kick off its second season which should be jam-packed with 12 episodes of humor in all forms — dry, awkward, dark, self-deprecating, and more. Jimmy (played by Jason Segel) continues to work through the grief behind his wife’s death as he also raises his daughter Alice (played by Lukita Maxwell) and works to improve their relationship. Jimmy also works as an unorthodox therapist who nearly crosses ethical lines, something that his coworkers Gaby (played by Jessica Williams (who is phenomenal in this series)) and Paul (played by Harrison Ford (who is also awesome)) witness regularly.
That’s what’s in store for you if you’re just checking into Shrinking. If you’re all caught up, here’s when you can expect season two to premiere:
When Does Shrinking Season 2, Episode 1 And 2 Come Out?
The first two episodes in Shrinking season two, titled “Jimmying” and “I Love Pain,” will arrive on October 16. Those episodes will be available on Wednesday, 10/16 on Apple TV+ starting at 3am EST/12am PST. The synopses for “Jimmying” and “I Love Pain” can be found below:
“Jimmying”
Jimmy grapples with his guilt over Grace; Paul makes a decision about his relationship; Liz tries to help Gaby find balance in her busy life.
“I Love Pain”
Paul and Jimmy disagree about Sean’s treatment plan; Gaby’s sister asks for her help; Liz has an idea for boosting business at the food truck.
You can also check out the trailer for Shrinking season two below:
Side effects may include tears, laughter, and Jimmying. Shrinking returns for Season 2 October 16. pic.twitter.com/xLM8jYzDez
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 26, 2024
‘Shrinking’ season 2 premieres on October 16. Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.