There was a lot of good and a lot of bad in the last couple of episodes in Shrinking season two — let’s start with the bad. Sean and his dad’s new endeavor as co-owners of the food truck seemed to be going well, until Sean had an honest conversation with his dad which didn’t go well. Alice’s secret fling with Connor no longer a secret after Connor told Summer who attacked Alice in front of her and Connor’s families. However, like I said, there was plenty of good too! Jimmmy and Gaby were able to patch things up after their fling-gone-wrong, Gaby also seems to be embarking on a new romance arc after she hits it off with Derek. Lastly, Brian got over his fears of being a good father and began the process of adopting a baby with his partner Charlie.

(WARNING: Spoilers for Shrinking will be found below.)

When Does Shrinking Season 2, Episode 6 Come Out?

The sixth episode in Shrinking season two, titled “In A Lonely Place” will arrive on November 13. The episode will be available on Wednesday, 11/13 on Apple TV+ starting at 3am EST/12am PST. The synopsis for “In A Lonely Place” can be found below:

Paul and Jimmy look for Sean’s dad. Gaby tries to keep Liz from sinking. Alice is surprised to find out who Brian has been spending time with.

You can check out some highlight clips from the most recent episode of Shrinking below:

‘Shrinking’ season 2 episodes arrive every Wednesday at 3am EST/12am PST on Apple TV+. Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.