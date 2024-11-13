When Does ‘Silo’ Season 2 Stream On Apple TV+?

The wait for more of Apple TV+’s Silo is almost over, so that viewers can find out what the heck happened to Rebecca Ferguson‘s character after she disappeared over the hilltop.

Nothing like this had ever happened before in Hugh Howey’s book series, so there will be chaos at Juliette’s home base, and the first season finale did not hold back from revealing that many other silos existed. This will lead the show into dueling stories while Tim Robbins freaks out as he struggles to maintain order. As for what Common’s Inexplicable Leather Jacket will be doing? It’s only there to look cool, but of course, the more important question is when the action returns to living rooms and streaming devices.