The wait for more of Apple TV+’s Silo is almost over, so that viewers can find out what the heck happened to Rebecca Ferguson‘s character after she disappeared over the hilltop.
Nothing like this had ever happened before in Hugh Howey’s book series, so there will be chaos at Juliette’s home base, and the first season finale did not hold back from revealing that many other silos existed. This will lead the show into dueling stories while Tim Robbins freaks out as he struggles to maintain order. As for what Common’s Inexplicable Leather Jacket will be doing? It’s only there to look cool, but of course, the more important question is when the action returns to living rooms and streaming devices.
When Does Silo Season 2 Stream On Apple TV+?
The upcoming ten-episode season debuts on Friday, November 15 (with a typical 12:00am EST release time) with weekly drops through January 17.
Showrunner Graham Yost (Justified, Slow Horses) had his work cut out for him in adapting the second part of Howey’s Silo saga of books, and there’s currently a four-season plan to bring the story to a proper close.
This season will present more mechanical challenges for Juliette as she takes refuge and begins to focus on whether she’ll ever go home. In the process, she will meet Steve Zahn as the Solo character beloved to readers. Back home, Harriet Walter’s Martha Walker will receive so much air time this season, and the supporting cast includes Billy Postlethwaite, Alexandria Riley, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Caitlin Zoz, Remmie Milner, and Clare Perkins.
Get ready for this story to simultaneously level up and level down in a way that only Silo can do.