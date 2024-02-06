Where Will ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Take Place?

Runaway streaming hit The Night Agent will return for a second season sometime in 2024, which is at least more precise than what the rumored Jack Ryan spinoff has publicized so far. For the Netflix series, however, we can expect star Gabriel Basso to return as the newly Night-Agent-ed Peter Sutherland along with Rose (Luciane Buchanan), who will be digging further into her tech game.

The series is based upon Matthew Quirk’s bestselling book, but the next era is anything but clear cut in terms of story. We do know that Peter is no longer relegated to taking phone calls in a Washington, D.C. basement (or hopping into action above ground in the same city), so where will the newest round of action take place? Previously, creator Shawn Ryan let Collider know that a change of scenery is definitely afoot, and now, Deadline has confirmed where filming is happening: largely in NYC with a few other stops:

Filming has begun on the second season of Netflix‘s hit thriller drama, with the streamer’s start-of-production announcement unveiling that shooting of the new season will take place primarily in New York City with additional filming in Thailand and Washington D.C.

Thus far, a plot synopsis has not surfaced for this season (which will now include Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, Louis Herthum, Arienne Mandi, Teddy Sears within the cast), but Basso previously hinted that everything has changed for Peter now that his job description has shifted. So, this new venue checks out, and we will await further news on a release date.

