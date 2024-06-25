the-boys-butcher-lg
When Does ‘The Boys’ Season 4, Episode 5 Come Out?

Homelander’s not-so-sweet homecoming dominated much of last week’s The Boys episode, but expect the many circling threads to keep whirling into this week’s edition. That especially concerns Hughie’s dad, who received a dose of Compound V right before the credits rolled.

That’s sure to be messy, whatever happens, but also, Butcher is back in with the vigilante group, and A-Train must now deal with the aftereffects of making peace with his initial horrific deed of the series, when he zoomed right through the body of Hughie’s then girlfriend. A-Train is officially working against Homelander and Vought in that regard, and don’t forget, he also walked in on Ashley after she left a “package” in Homelander’s quarters, so that should make for fun followup, too.

Will A-Train rat out Ashley as the bathroom bandit? Only time will tell, but here’s a more important question:

When Does The Boys Season 4, Episode 5 Come Out?

Prime Video/Amazon previously announced that a new release timeslot was in effect for this season. That means we can expect that Episode 5 will arrive for streaming at 3:00am EST and 12:00am PST on Thursday, June 27.

This season will eventually include eight episodes, and then the wait shall begin for the fifth and final season. Don’t worry, though. Gen V is currently filming its second season, and at least one more spin off is currently in the works, too.

