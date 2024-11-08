Taylor Sheridan has several shows airing or in process, including a few Yellowstone spin offs in various stages of production. 1923 will return next year to conclude Jacob and Cara Dutton’s story, and The Madison‘s debut will be part of the Yellowstone universe, although Sheridan has kept quiet on whether it’s an official sequel in the sense of Yellowstone being over. After all, reports persist of a potential sixth season starring Kelly Reilly (as Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (as Rip Wheeler), and the newest Yellowstone trailer isn’t subtle about masking the actual plot with Kevin Costner flashbacks.

How will John Dutton’s absence be explained? Who knows, maybe he will end up in those third-season revenge-graves intended for the biker gang (encounters that were not at all aimed towards Sheridan’s lingering beef with Sons Of Anarchy). And now I’m being ridiculous and getting ahead of the point. After all, viewers cannot find out what happened to John Dutton without a premiere date and time.