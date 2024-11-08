Taylor Sheridan has several shows airing or in process, including a few Yellowstone spin offs in various stages of production. 1923 will return next year to conclude Jacob and Cara Dutton’s story, and The Madison‘s debut will be part of the Yellowstone universe, although Sheridan has kept quiet on whether it’s an official sequel in the sense of Yellowstone being over. After all, reports persist of a potential sixth season starring Kelly Reilly (as Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (as Rip Wheeler), and the newest Yellowstone trailer isn’t subtle about masking the actual plot with Kevin Costner flashbacks.
How will John Dutton’s absence be explained? Who knows, maybe he will end up in those third-season revenge-graves intended for the biker gang (encounters that were not at all aimed towards Sheridan’s lingering beef with Sons Of Anarchy). And now I’m being ridiculous and getting ahead of the point. After all, viewers cannot find out what happened to John Dutton without a premiere date and time.
When Does Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Premiere?
Sunday, November 10 at 8:00pm EST. That will be when Yellowstone hits both Paramount Network (and Hulu Live) with CBS airing a rebroadcast at 10:00pm EST and CMT following at 11:30pm EST.
Hulu will also carry episodes for next-day streaming with certain plans.
The back half of this season will include six episodes that were produced under the utmost secrecy. Director Christina Voros recently told Hollywood Reporter that scripts were redacted, and actors weren’t even aware of full scenes during some episodes to lessen the chances of unintentional leaks. Voros added, “We have some people in the crew who worked in the Marvel universe, and they thought what we were doing was crazy.”
Those tactics have paid off. Nobody outside the production knows jack about how Yellowstone will end or if it will end at all. Viewers will soon begin to find out on November 10.