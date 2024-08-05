Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will end before overstaying its welcome. Following Sunday’s season 2 finale, which left some viewers disappointed about the lack of action, showrunner Ryan Condal announced in a press conference on Monday that the prequel series is likely to wrap up after season four (just as George R.R. Martin hoped, although not at 10 episodes each).

Condal also confirmed that season 3 will go into production in “early-ish 2025.”

“There are so many great events that we are already writing in season 3 as it is,” he said, according to Deadline. “This war really comes to a big head at this point in the storytelling. I mean, if you look at season 2, it’s largely a metaphor for a nuclear conflict… There’s gonna be giant moments of spectacle but real moments of surprise and character nuance that we’re very much looking forward to. Some of my favorite moments of in the book, as a reader, I’m excited to adapt as a dramatist.”

One moment that was pushed back to season 3 was The Battle of the Gullet, which Condal called “the biggest thing to date that we’ve we’ve pulled off. We just wanted to have the time and the space to do that at a level that is going to excite and satisfy the fans in the way it’s deserved. We also wanted to build some anticipation toward it.” He apologized for the battle not being in season 2, as many fans hoped, but “with the team that we have together, we’re going to pull off a hell of a win with The Battle of the Gullet.”

(Via Deadline)