When Will The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Finale Air?

Love Island might sound like a picturesque tropical oasis filled with beautiful twenty-something and their Shein bikinis, and it is! But it’s also so much more than that: It’s like having your own personal Sims family living in Fuji who do not know you exist. And that’s what good television is all about.

The series, a spinoff of the controversial dating show Love Island UK, follows a group of singles who partner up and compete for a chance to win $100K in real-time, though viewers can vote on who they think is most (or least) compatible and have them dumped. The show first premiered in America on CBS in 2019, when Peacock picked up it up ahead of season four, and now the sixth season of Love Island USA has officially become the must-watch event of the summer. Sorry, Olympians!

With a new episode every day except Wednesday, the series has seen a 257% increase in viewership since its debut on June 11th. That, paired with new host Ariana Madix and her dedicated Vanderpump Rules fan base has helped propel the series to new heights. The best part is that the Islanders have no idea! This is bad news for Islander Miguel, who simply told his mom he was on “a retreat” before entering the villa. Hopefully she knows where he is now.

All good things must come to an end, so Love Island USA season six will end on Sunday, July 21st. The finale will air at 9 pm on Peacock where the winning couple will be revealed. Thankfully, there are still five more episodes until then, so anything can happen. On the other side of things, Love Island UK normally runs for eight weeks compared to USA’s five, so the success of this season might mean that next summer could see more episodes.

Will the couples make it outside the villa? Possibly! The goal of Love Island is to find love…but they also win $100,000 if they are chosen by the viewers. Handfuls of past season winners are still going strong, while others can return for a round of Love Island Games. Whatever happens, you will probably see more of these Islanders in the future. But maybe not Rob, who simply has to go back to the high stakes world of snake wrangling instead of lying to women on camera.