Here Is Your ‘Love Island UK’ Series 10 Cast: Meet Your New Islanders

In exactly one week, Love Island UK will return for series 10, its latest season for the 2023 summer year. It comes just a few months after the show concluded series 9 by crowning Kai and Sanam the winner with Ron & Lana, Shaq & Tanya, and Tom & Samie coming in second, third, and fourth, respectively. Ahead of the series 10 debut, ITV and Love Island UK revealed the official cast members for series 10. The following members will be the original islanders for the new series as bombshells will be revealed as the series goes on. Information and quotes about each islander were provided by an ITV press release for series 10. Let’s meet your series 10 islanders!

Ruchee Gurung AGE: 24 | FROM: Sutton | OCCUPATION: Beautician Why Love Island and why now? I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa. Why would you say you’re single? I can be quite picky and as I’ve got older, if I see one red flag I just don’t have the time to deal with it, so I can also be quite ‘no nonsense.’ What gives you the ‘ick’? Guys with no ambition. I also get the ick if I see a guy wearing white jeans and red trainers. Another one is super skinny jeans when they look like leggings. Fashion is such an important thing for me. If I go on a date and the guy isn’t wearing something I like, I’m going home. Ella Thomas AGE: 23 | FROM: Glasgow | OCCUPATION: Model Why Love Island and why now? I’m excited to have a fun summer, it’s going to be good vibes all summer. Why would you say you’re single? There is something going on with men these days, they don’t know a real one when they’ve got one. I’d say it’s no fault of my own but by choice because I’d never settle for less, you have to keep your standards high. What gives you the ‘ick’? Guys that sit on Instagram and like every girl’s pictures is an ick for me, if I can see he’s been liking the girls posts on my explore page, it’s a no. I also get the ick if a guy can’t dress and doesn’t smell good.

Catherine Agabaje AGE: 22 | FROM: Dublin | OCCUPATION: Commerical Real Estate Agent Why Love Island and why now? I feel like this is the perfect opportunity to narrow down what I’m actually looking for and reach my goal to find love. I want to get my feelings out there and put myself out there. I want to love, and to be loved – and with no distractions as well. Why would you say you’re single? I don’t know. Maybe it’s lust and not going deeper and staying on the surface level. What gives you the ‘ick’? It might be a weird ick, but I don’t really like long hair especially when it gets sweaty…! Jess Harding AGE: 22 | FROM: London | OCCUPATION: Aesthetics Practitioner Why Love Island and why now? I’ve been single for two years now and my love life just isn’t really working. I’m a believer in fate. Why would you say you’re single? Because every boy is giving me the ick at the moment. I feel like it’s fate because I’m saving myself for Mr Right in the Villa! What gives you the ‘ick’? When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway! Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also – just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!

Molly Marsh AGE: 21 | FROM: Doncaster| OCCUPATION: Musical Theatre Performer & Social Media Creator Why Love Island and why now? I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there. Why would you say you’re single? I think I go with my gut feeling and my gut is always right – that’s why I’m single at the moment. What gives you the ‘ick’? Guys shouting at the television when they’re watching sports or the news. You’re not going to get anywhere with me if you’re shouting at the television. André Furtado AGE: 21 | FROM: Dudley | OCCUPATION: Business Owner Why Love Island and why now? I’ve finished Uni now, I’m done with situationships and I have a better mindset towards relationships. There are so many things aligning for me, a good woman to add to that will be the icing on the cake. Why would you say you’re single? Commitment issues. What gives you the ‘ick’? When I’m out eating with a fine woman and she’s chomping on her food. Another ick is being unnecessarily disrespectful, especially to parents, family members, or waiters.

Mitchel Taylor AGE: 26 | FROM: Sheffield | OCCUPATION: Gas Engineer Why Love Island and why now? I feel like I’m known in Sheffield as ‘someone’s ex’, so it’s nice to have a fresh start and to switch off from distractions and to focus on finding the perfect girl for me. Why would you say you’re single? I’m just really picky. I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with. I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find

the one. What gives you the ‘ick’? Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand – when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink. It’s not for me! Tyrique Hyde AGE: 24 | FROM: Essex | OCCUPATION: Semi-Professional Footballer Why Love Island and why now? I’ve never had a girlfriend and I haven’t been on holiday for ages so it’s perfect. Why would you say you’re single? In the past I’ve not been ready to commit to a relationship but now I’m open to settling down with the right girl. What gives you the ‘ick’? When girls walk around barefoot when they are coming out of a club. Another one is girls that are too into star signs.