When Is The Rest Of ‘Arcane’ Season 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

After a three-year break, Arcane is back! Season 2 of the thrilling animated series premieres on Netflix on Saturday, November 9, although not the entire season. Only the first three episodes, a.k.a. Act I, will be available this weekend. You’ll have to wait to get the rest of the season — but for how long?

Arcane season 2, act I consists of “Heavy Is The Crown,” “Watch It All Burn,” and “Finally Got The Name Right” (is the name Jinx or Powder?). Act II debuts on November 16, followed by act III on November 23. Those will also be the final episodes of the most expensive animated series of all-time, although not the end of stories set within the League of Legends universe.

“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche Production,” co-creator Christian Linke told Tudum. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Arcane features the voices of Ella Purnell, Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, and Reed Shannon. You can watch the trailer for season 2 below.