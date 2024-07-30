When Will ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Be On Prime Video?

You can never have too many Bruce Waynes. Robert Pattinson’s Batman won’t return to theaters until 2026 and Ben Affleck hung up his cape for the final time in The Flash (remember that!) so we need to have someone fill the bat-shaped hole in our hearts. Luckily, there is a new Batman animated series heading to Prime Video to satisfy all of your brooding superhero needs.

Co-created by Batman: The Animated Series‘ Bruce Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader is the latest series to tackle the complex origin story of Bruce Wayne, this time with a fun cast of talented actors. Midnight Mass‘s Hamish Linklater voices the titular Batman/Bruce Wayne in this iteration, which also features Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Haley Joel Osment, and more.

Here is the official synopsis:

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human: the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere on Prime Video on August 1 at 3 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PT. All 10 episodes of the season will drop at once so you can make it into a movie event if you choose to do so!

You can check out the official trailer below.