Matt Reeves has officially become the first director to be given a first look deal with the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery. The move signifies that the studio is committed to continuing Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight universe that kicked off with The Batman starring Robert Pattinson earlier this year. There were concerns about the film getting a sequel following the Batgirl shake-up. Variety reported that The Batman sequel was in development but not greenlit, and just this week, a new Batman animated series produced by Reeves was axed at HBO Max.

However, Reeves signing a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is being touted as proof that Battinson will swing again. There’s also renewed hope that Colin Farrell’s Penguin series will still see the light of day. Via Deadline:

“Matt is one of the most imaginative and creative minds in the business,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the wonderful 6th & Idaho team and expanding the world Matt so artfully created with The Batman film through our upcoming series The Penguin.”

Reeves also released a statement, which Warner Bros. Discovery desperately needs as its ongoing cuts have led many industry veterans to worry that the studio may have alienated creators who will become wary of working under its new management.

“Making this legendary studio my home is a dream,” Reeves said. “I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen.”

(Via Deadline)