Chance Perdomo tragically passed away earlier this year in a motorcycle accident while en route to Gen V‘s second-season production. The 27-year-old rising Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor portrayed Andre Anderson, a popular Godolkin University student who was clumsy with his developing powers but figured prominently into the overall story. Following Perdomo’s death, the show put the brakes on production while producers revealed that Chance’s role wouldn’t be recast, and The Boys showrunner (and Gen V executive producer) Eric Kripke is now revealing how plans are proceeding to continue without Perdomo.

That could prove to be tricky, given that Chance’s character was present in the season’s final moments with his fellow Supes as they found themselves confined to a hospital-like setting that could be The Woods. Yet although the character was alive and well, Kripke and the other producers decided to write the death of Andre Anderson into the second season’s beginnings. How that will be folded into the existing story remains to be seen, but Kripke believes that this was the appropriate line of action, as he told TV Line while also addressing the sadness of the situation:

“First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family. We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can.”

Gen V did proceed with filming a few weeks ago in Toronto with a likely 2025 release window. Meanwhile, The Boys‘ fourth season will premiere on Prime Video (Amazon) beginning on July 16.

(Via TV Line)