When Will ‘MobLand’ Season 1 Episode 9 Come Out On Paramount Plus?

If there’s anything that MobLand has made clear, it’s that the world can never have enough of gangster Tom Hardy. Perhaps that will prompt Netflix to finally open up about the status of potentially plopping Alfie Solomons into the Peaky Blinders movie. That would be a more realistic development than another wish that Steven Knight viewers have been whispering lately.
Gotta pick and choose battles, you know? And that’s what could be happening in the above MobLand still, in which Hardy’s fixer, Harry Da Souza, does not look pleased while attending a dinner event. That’s the topic of this week’s episode, so let’s get to the even more valuable logistics.
When Will Tom Hardy’s MobLand Season 1 Episode 9 Come Out?
May 25. The ninth episode, “Beggars Banquet,” hints at what’s to come with this description: “Bella does a runner to London. Tattersall gets Alice’s tootsies tapping. Kevin confronts his past. The Harrigans sit down for a normal family dinner.”
Meanwhile and off camera, Hardy recently broke the sad news to Esquire UK that his action days might be growing less intense due to injuries:
“I’ve had two knee surgeries now, my disc’s herniated in my back, I’ve got sciatica as well,” Hardy told the publication. “And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well. It’s like, it’s all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better.”
Maybe that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu habit could use a stretching routine, too. And fingers are crossed that Hardy didn’t pull any muscles while shooting this penultimate episode (especially involving a banquet) for the season.